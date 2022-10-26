Cardinals Sign Rodrigo Blankenship to Active Roster

The Arizona Cardinals released the following press release on Tuesday:

"The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that the team has signed kicker Rodrigo Blankenship to the active roster from the practice squad and has placed defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence on injured reserve.

"In addition, the team has signed offensive linemen Sage Doxtater and Danny Isidora to the practice squad and has released wide receiver Laquon Treadwell from the practice squad. Isidora is back with the Cardinals after being released from the practice squad on October 11.

"Doxtater (6-7, 350) spent the preseason with the Saints after he was signed as an undrafted rookie free agent from New Mexico State. A native of London, Ontario, Doxtater played in 51 games (47 starts) over six seasons at New Mexico State."

Lawrence had hand surgery earlier this season before suffering a shoulder injury last week. He now will be out at least the next four weeks.

The move for Blankenship likely spells trouble for Matt Prater, who has missed time with a right hip injury.

"He's getting better," Kliff Kingsbury said on Prater Monday.

"Once again, we've got to get him out there, have him kick and see how he feels towards the end of the week, but I think if Prater can't go, we'll stay with what we've got."

Blankenship nailed a 50-yard field goal last week, which helped settle the nerves for the Cardinals after dealing with struggles from Matt Ammendola.

