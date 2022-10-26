We're one day closer to the NFL trade deadline of Nov. 1, and the rumor mill continues to churn for Arizona Cardinals WR A.J. Green.

Green has been linked to various trade scenarios due to his lack of involvement with the Cardinals thus far. The veteran pass catcher still has some gas left in the tank, and could be serviceable for a WR needy team.

That team could very well be the Green Bay Packers, who are in search an upgrade to their depth chart.

"Anyway, I'm fascinated to see whether the Packers go outside of their comfort zone and make a move for a pass catcher," said ESPN's Dan Graziano.

"I think injuries to Christian Watson, Randall Cobb and Allen Lazard might make it more likely. One interesting name I heard for them was A.J. Green, who doesn't seem to be a factor for Arizona and would bring a veteran presence the Green Bay WR room doesn't have right now."

Jeremy Fowler also chimed in with, "Yeah, A.J. Green could be a low-cost add for a team that doesn't want to relinquish, but he's 34 and most likely viewed as a depressed asset. It's clear Green Bay is taking a hard look at its options and could end up with a new playmaker by Tuesday."

The Cardinals have a full receiver's room and playing time would only get tougher for Green with Marquise Brown returns from injury. Arizona added Robbie Anderson via trade last week as well.

