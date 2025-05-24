Cardinals Urged to Sign Former Pro Bowl DB

All Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals could add some high-end talent to the secondary.

Atlanta Falcons safety Justin Simmons warms up before the game against the Denver Broncos.
The Arizona Cardinals are looking for ways to make marginal improvements on the roster going into training camp.

The team may be looking for added help in the secondary after losing Sean Murphy-Bunting for the season. The Cardinals could benefit from adding a playmaker that can work alongside Budda Baker, Jalen Thompson and Max Melton, among others.

Bleacher Report writer Moe Moton suggested the Cardinals should sign former Pro Bowl safety Justin Simmons.

"According to NFL Network's Brian Baldinger, Simmons wants to sign with the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles have a proven starter in Reed Blankenship at the position, and Sydney Brown could fill the other safety spot after the team traded C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Houston Texans. Rookie second-rounder Andrew Mukuba will have opportunities as well," Moton wrote.

"Simmons may have to look elsewhere for a landing spot, maybe in the desert. Arizona has Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson entrenched in starting safety roles, but neither of the two recorded an interception last season. The Cardinals need to force more turnovers. In 2024, they tied for 20th in takeaways. Simmons has 32 career interceptions in nine seasons. He can help Arizona with game-changing plays in coverage."

Simmons isn't the smoothest fit for the Cardinals, but he would certainly contribute to the team's depth. Simmons has a knack for forcing turnovers, recording multiple interceptions in each of his first nine seasons in the league.

In his first eight years with the Denver Broncos, Simmons made the Pro Bowl in 2020 and 2023, while being named to Second-team All-Pro four times in 2019, 2021, 2022 and 2023.

He isn't far removed from that kind of play, so if the Cardinals were able to extract that out of him, Arizona could have one of the sneaky good secondaries in the entire league.

