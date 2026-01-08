Cardinals Expected to Lose Veteran in Free Agency

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals have plenty of decisions to make over the coming months of the offseason, and while spots such as head coach and quarterback take obvious prominence, the Cardinals will have another pivotal free agency class coming up.

There's not many big names to monitor in the open market for the Cardinals, though Arizona will have to make a tough decision on pending free agent Jalen Thompson.

Thompson, who has been with the team since 2019, has evolved into a pivotal starter for the Cardinals next to Budda Baker and is set to cash in after completing a three-year, $36 million deal this past season.

Now, the future is undecided for both Thompson and the Cardinals — and one NFL insider believes the safety is set to cash in during the coming months.

ESPN Projects Cardinals to Lose Jalen Thompson

Dec 28, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki (88) runs against Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson (34) during the second half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

"Safety always comes down to how the team values the position. Thompson, if healthy, is likely to be one of the more sought-after free agents at the position, which is why most of the people I talk to about this situation seem to think he gets more from another team," said ESPN's Dan Graziano.

Thompson dealt with a hamstring injury at the end of this season.

Thompson's value with the Cardinals might be a bit diminished with the evolution of backup Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, who has quickly progressed under the Baker-Thompson duo and appears to be ready for full-time starting duties in 2026.

Arizona typically utilized a dime package that featured all three safeties, though with Jonathan Gannon now out of Arizona and defensive coordinator Nick Rallis too, the philosophy might change with whoever is brought in.

That hurts Thompson's chances of returning to the Cardinals, and if he's looking to get the maximum amount of money possible, that likely won't be coming from Arizona.

He also might want a fresh start after the Cardinals hit the reset button on their staff.

Spotrac has Thompson's market value at nearly $13 million annually. He likely will be a coveted asset this spring, though the safety position has been devalued in recent years, especially for veterans waiting in free agency.

Currently the Cardinals are projected at $13.6 million in effective cap space for 2026, per Over The Cap. There's likely a series of roster moves incoming that can boost that number notably, but it does feel as if Thompson's played his last game in a Cardinals uniform.

Latest Arizona Cardinals News