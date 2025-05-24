All Cardinals

Cardinals Linked to Vikings Free Agents

The Arizona Cardinals could sign one or two former Minnesota Vikings.

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Stephon Gilmore tackles Tennessee Titans wide receiver Bryce Oliver.
Minnesota Vikings cornerback Stephon Gilmore tackles Tennessee Titans wide receiver Bryce Oliver. / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
The Arizona Cardinals could be in the market for a cornerback after it was announced that Sean Murphy-Bunting would miss the entire 2025 season.

Murphy-Bunting was placed on the Non-Football Injury (NFI) List, which ends his 2025 campaign before it even begins.

This means the Cardinals have a roster spot to fill, and they could do so with one of two players who played with the Minnesota Vikings last year. CBS Sports writer Jeff Kerr believes former All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore could be a fit for the team.

"The former Defensive Player of the Year is still going strong in his mid-30s, as Gilmore was a stabilizing presence in the Vikings secondary last season. Gilmore allowed five passing touchdowns and a 78.0 passer rating in coverage last season but that was attributed to the defensive scheme more than his abilities," Kerr wrote.

"Perhaps being 35 plays a role on why Gilmore is still available, but he has allowed a passer rating under 65.0 as the primary defender in coverage in five of the last seven seasons. Gilmore is still an asset for a secondary in the right system."

Having a player like Gilmore on the roster could help the younger cornerbacks like second-round pick Will Johnson grow, so his value would transcend the field.

The team could also look to sign another veteran in Shaquill Griffin, who is hoping to latch on somewhere for his ninth NFL season.

"Griffin had a good year in coverage last season, as opposing quarterbacks completed just 50.9% of their passes and had a 54.1 passer rating against him when he was targeted as the primary defender. Griffin allowed two touchdown passes and had two interceptions," Kerr wrote.

"Turning 30 this July, Griffin and the Seahawks have discussed a reunion this month -- yet hasn't signed anywhere. he's improved in coverage with age, allowing a 57.4 passer rating when being targeted a s the primary defender over the last two seasons (686 coverage snaps)."

Signing either Gilmore or Griffin wouldn't completely shake up the Cardinals, but it would give them some depth and experience that can only help in the long run.

