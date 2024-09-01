Cardinals WR Projects as Runner-Up in Rookie Awards
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are expecting major things out of rookie receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., and that's reflected from a national media perspective as well.
Harrison - the No. 4 overall pick in this year's draft - was considered to be one of the best receiver prospects to emerge out of the college ranks in some time with potential to help transform Arizona's offense overnight.
Harrison steps in the desert as the No. 1 wideout for quarterback Kyler Murray. He's a smooth route runner, has the frame to win contested catches and does nearly everything at an extremely high level.
As far as offensive rookie of the year goes, Harrison is considered one of the favorites - though he's got some stiff competition.
In NFL.com's award voting, Harrison finished second behind Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams.
Williams ran away with 17 votes while Harrison finished second with six. Jayden Daniels (2), Brock Bowers (1), Bo Nix (1) and Malik Nabers (1) also received votes from the website's panel.
"Since 2000, 18 QBs have been selected No. 1 overall in the draft, with the latest being Caleb Williams in April. Of the 17 who preceded Williams , just three (Sam Bradford in 2010, Cam Newton in 2011 and Kyler Murray in 2019) went on to win Offensive Rookie of the Year," said NFL.com.
Harrison's path to winning offensive rookie of the year is tough for a few reasons given Williams' positioning and the number of mouths to feed in Arizona's offense, though Harrison's overall resume on his first year in the league shouldn't be based off whether or not he takes home the award.
"It's a team first, so whatever my goals may be, I always try to put the team ahead of me," said Harrison.
"They brought me here to win, so obviously that's my No. 1 goal is to win, help this team win a football game, so I can share that one individual goal with you guys and help the team win."