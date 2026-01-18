Rams vs. Bears Final Score Prediction for NFL Divisional Round (Can LA Cover in Chicago?)

The Los Angeles Rams and Chicago Bears both had multiple moments during Wild Card Weekend when they thought they were going home.

The Rams blew a 14-0 lead in Carolina and had to stage a fourth-quarter comeback, as did the Bears after falling behind 21-3 against Green Bay.

Los Angeles was a huge favorite in Jacksonville, and the oddsmakers have the Rams as road favorites once again at the best betting sites for this matchup.

This season, the SI Betting team is sharing a final score prediction for every game as a fun way to help bettors decide on spread and total bets.

Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Divisional Round matchup.

Rams vs. Bears Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Rams -4.5 (-108)

Bears +4.5 (-123)

Moneyline

Rams: -198

Bears: +164

Total

48.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

The spread has gone up by a point since the odds opened for this one. However, the total has dropped by two points, possibly due to the weather forecast for Sunday night in Chicago .

Can the Rams take care of business on the road?

Rams vs. Bears Final Score Prediction

SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his Road to Super Bowl 60 column:

The Bears' luck is going to run out sooner rather than later. Their late-game heroics and countless coin flips that go their way that result in them squeaking out wins against superior teams can't take them all the way to a Super Bowl, especially now that they face a team in the Rams that won't make the mistakes of the other teams they've faced on this one.

The Rams remain arguably the most complete team in football. They're the only team that ranks inside the top 10 in both EPA per play and opponent EPA per play, and they're second in total DVOA and Net Yards per Play. By comparison, the Bears are 21st in net yards per play and 16th in DVOA.

The Rams are the far better team, and they'll prove it on Sunday.

Pick: Rams -3.5 (-112) via DraftKings

The Rams let the Panthers back into the game last week, but I’m not so sure they’ll do that again in Chicago if they’re able to take an early lead. As Iain mentioned, the Rams are one of the most complete teams in football with an offense that can beat you through the air or on the ground.

Chicago has had a good run, and got a big playoff win over its rival, but Los Angeles will end the Bears’ season on Sunday night. The only question is if the Bears can keep it within four points, and I don’t think they can.

Final Score Prediction: Rams 27, Bears 20

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.