Hopkins sat down with SiriusXM NFL Radio on Radio Row for Super Bowl LVI, and spoke on a variety of topics.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has long been one of the top receivers in the NFL, dominating on a yearly basis while continually finding new ways to extend his highlight reel.

Since arriving to the Cardinals prior to the 2020 season, Hopkins has been instrumental in helping turn Arizona into a playoff team this season.

Hopkins, who suffered a season-ending MCL injury in Week 14, was sidelined and made a spectator for the final stretch of the Cardinals season after a superb start to the year.

Hopkins, who continues his rehab through the offseason, caught up with Bruce Murray and Rich Gannon on SiriusXM NFL Radio during Super Bowl LVI week, touching on everything from how his MCL injury is healing to Kyler Murray's recent social media drama and even his thoughts on some receivers set to take the big stage on Sunday.

DeAndre Hopkins Touches on MCL Rehab, Secrets to Catching, Kyler Murray's Instagram and More

"It's new territory for me (with the) MCL injury," said Hopkins during the interview Thursday.

"Something that I am not happy with, but it's life. (Rehab) is going great, I'm actually ahead of schedule. (I) wish I could have helped the guys get to the Super Bowl this year, that was more hurtful than the injury itself (and) not playing."

Hopkins, who had previously missed three weeks due to a hamstring injury prior to his MCL tear, spoke on how difficult it was to not be on the field during a crucial stretch of games for the Cardinals.

"That was probably one of the worst feelings I've had since playing in the NFL. Getting there, winning 10/11 games and basically knowing that your team needs you to get to where they need to get to and not being able to help, (I felt) helpless. Sometimes I didn't want to be around the facility. I was like, 'Man, I don't know if I want to be around it' because I care so much about it, and it's hard."

The Cardinals lost their final five-of-six games, including their Wild Card matchup with the eventual NFC champion Los Angeles Rams. Arizona has been a focal point of conversation thanks to their late season collapse, with many suggesting change should be on the horizon.

Hopkins offered his two cents, although much like everyone else, there's no clear-cut route to elevate the Cardinals moving forward.

"I don't want to sit here and try to be like I know I got the answer for it, because I don't. But I think what could help us get that next step is everybody being on the same page," said Hopkins.

Miscommunications were frequent across the team down the stretch of the regular season, but none more apparent between quarterback Kyler Murray and his receivers.

"It takes somebody to take over, it takes one person who's going to be like, 'Alright, we got to do this. This can not happen again ... It's just little things like that (miscommunications), those things that can't happen over and over."

The conversation shifted to Murray's off-field persona, which was recently wiped clean (at least on his Instagram page). All but two posts remain, with no sign of Cardinals affiliation on his profile.

"The only thing I could think (is) he wants to show off some new outfits for this upcoming season, he didn't want you guys to look at the old ones," said Hopkins with a chuckle.

While Hopkins wasn't able to give any inside scoops on what's next for Murray, he was able to give young receivers everywhere some tips on how to catch the ball like he does.

"I think that's what separates good receivers from great receivers, and me watching football for awhile, I think how young receivers help that, besides getting a Jugs machine, is (hand) grippers," said Hopkins.

"I tell all young receivers to get strong hands and to feel confident about catching the ball, strengthen your hands. The analogy I give everybody is, we workout every day and do biceps, but how many times do you workout your hands? That's your job. Most receivers would be like, 'We don't' so I implement certain things in the receivers room. I have a ball and I pass it around to everybody and I'll be like, 'Let's do 100'. Right before the Buffalo game I had a gripper, just because that's my way of working out and activating my hand muscles.

"It gives you more confidence once you know that your hands are strong, it gives you that confidence in your head to just use your hands and not your body."

Hopkins said his glove size is small 5-XL, but his ability to come down with circus catches can be attributed to his diligent work with his grip strength.

"I would say it's obviously my hand size, but I strengthen my hands every day. Especially during the season, during the game, before the game, just like guys go out and drink their drink to get them ready like Red Bull. My drink is my hand-grippers, that's my secret," said Hopkins.

Before Hopkins departed, he was asked to give quick thoughts on a few receivers playing in Super Bowl LVI.

Cooper Kupp: "Consistent. Smart. Can play in any system. Reliable."

Odell Beckham Jr.: "Consistent. Sneaky speed. Slick. I would say he has top-five hands in the NFL."

Ja'Marr Chase: "He can be one of the best to ever do it. He plays with finesse, not just a tenacity of like, 'Oh, I'm going to over-power you', but it's a finesse game as well with his strength, which I think that combination is rare."

It won't be long until Hopkins is back on a football field, which is a scary sight for defenders everywhere. The Cardinals hope Hopkins won't miss a beat in their quest to make a deep playoff run next season.