Kyler Murray Wipes Instagram Clean, Unfollows Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray deleted all but two posts on his Instagram page, with no Cardinals representation on it.

We've reached that point in the offseason where even the slightest step off the usual path leads to story lines and discussions generated over something that probably has little significance.

Late Sunday night, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray threw his hat in the ring.

After passing for 160 yards and three touchdowns during a 41-35 loss to the AFC in the 2022 Pro Bowl, the NFC's top quarterback made quite a stir on social media after reportedly unfollowing the Cardinals on Instagram and removing all team photos from his page.

Cue the sirens and smash the panic button!

Murray, who has 1.3 million followers on his page, has wiped his association with the Cardinals clean on Instagram, leaving just his latest Pro Bowl post and another that dates back to the night he took home Heisman honors at Oklahoma.

Murray, who just completed his third season for the Cardinals after being taken with the No. 1 overall pick in 2019, enters a pivotal offseason that could see a potential second contract awarded.

While figures will bounce back and forth between Murray's agents and the Cardinals, there's no debating a few more zeros will be tacked on to his bank account.

Could this simply be Murray settling his feet in what could be a long fight for a new contract in the coming months? Perhaps, although the Cardinals won't likely flinch from his moves on social media.

Prior to the start of the season, head coach Kliff Kingsbury said the team would be more than happy to fork over Josh Allen-like figures.

"I hope we get the opportunity to do that (pay Murray like Allen) because that means he’ll have a phenomenal year just like Josh did last year and emerge as one of the top players in the league. At that position, you’re willing to do whatever you can to keep that," said Kingsbury.

Allen signed a six-year, $258 million contract with the Buffalo Bills, including a $16.5 million signing bonus, $150 million, and an average annual salary of $43 million according to Spotrac.com.

Time will tell if Murray will see a new deal this offseason, yet it's the first of perhaps a few interesting moves by the quarterback we may see.

This could all be just to mess with the public as well, knowing Murray's personality. Just like his play on the field, Murray keeps us guessing at all times.