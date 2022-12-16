The Arizona Cardinals will not see Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson on Sunday.

The Arizona Cardinals were prepared for either Denver Broncos quarterback in Sunday.

Russell Wilson was progressing through the ranks of concussion protocol after leaving last week's loss vs. Kansas City in the beginning stages of the fourth quarter. Wilson's status against the Cardinals was up in the air as the practice week concluded.

Now, we have our answer: Brett Rypien will play.

Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters on Friday, "As an organization, we've decided to give him another week."

The Broncos will now rely on the talents of Brett Rypien, who completed four-of-eight passes for 16 yards with one touchdown and one interception in relief of Wilson.

Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said the team had plans for both Wilson and Rypien.

Despite recent struggles, Joseph paid respects to Denver's offense.

"The Broncos had their best output last week, so that was obviously [as far as] timing, not good for us. Russell [Wilson} played well, I think Jeudy had three touchdowns. So that offense, in spite of what you see on ESPN each week, it's right," said Joseph on Thursday.

"The first/second down stuff's right. The third downs and red zone had been some struggles, but it's organized and guys are playing hard and Russell's Russell, he's making plays. Jerry Jeudy is a guy who's a top 15 pick who's a playmaker and Courtland Sutton, I drafted there. Second-round pick, he's a big guy who has been in Pro Bowls so it's not going to be easy. It's an NFL offense that has good players and a good scheme. So if we don't play well, it can get bad for us."

Rypien will square off against a Cardinals defense that could potentially be without the likes of Zach Allen, Byron Murphy and Antonio Hamilton.

Game statuses are due later today.

