The Arizona Cardinals will rely on the arm talent of Colt McCoy. What's that mean for potential fantasy football owners?

It's now the Colt McCoy show in the desert as the Arizona Cardinals will be without Kyler Murray for the rest of the season after a torn ACL suffered in the very beginning of Monday night's loss to the New England Patriots.

For the Cardinals, it's been a rollercoaster ride featuring very few ups since Week 1, and with four games left, Arizona hopes to just finish the season as strong as they can.

Yet for fantasy football players, the playoffs have started and now is do-or-die moving forward. In drafts leading up to the season, Murray's ADP (53, No. 5 QB) was fairly high, and for good reason. The potential to turn any play into a big play with weapons around him was enticing for anybody not on the Patrick Mahomes-Josh Allen-Lamar Jackson train.

McCoy, playing behind Murray, was an afterthought for obvious reasons.

In ESPN fantasy leagues, even as the starter, McCoy is only rostered in 1.5% of all leagues.

On the field, the Cardinals are confident in McCoy's abilities. That's why Arizona brought him back in the offseason on a multi-year deal. He's shown the ability to do his part and win games during his tenure with the team.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said he's excited for McCoy to move forward with game plans specifically touted for him:

"It’s one thing to go on after a half but after the third play when he had to go on and do that, that’s the full game plan. Trying to execute without getting any reps at all is not easy, but like I said, I thought he moved the ball well at times and handled himself well," Kingsbury said earlier this week.

"A couple of things we’d like to have back, but I think just going through the process, being the guy being able to operate and get the walkthrough reps will be big for him.”

McCoy is officially 1-1 as a starter this season, but did manage all but three snaps in the loss to the Patriots.

Playing in an offense that features DeAndre Hopkins and Marquise Brown, there is something to be said on the potential that rests within Arizona's offense each week in the aerial attack. Adding to that point, it's not as if the Cardinals shy away from throwing the ball when McCoy is under center - he's seen passing attempts of 40, 34 and 37 in the games he's featured this year.

Yet past that, McCoy hasn't really impressed. He's yet to throw for over 250 yards in a game and has thrown one touchdown to two interceptions in that span.

Murray offered the luxury of picking up yards through the ground - McCoy doesn't exactly move like that.

In terms of actual points, McCoy hasn't exactly jumped off the page either. With performances of 15.92, 7.32 and 10.24 as a "starter", those point totals aren't exactly helping you win fantasy playoff games.

This week's matchup with the Denver Broncos isn't quite tasty either, as Denver ranks third in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks all season.

Next week's meeting with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (No. 18) is much more friendly, and so is Week 17 against the Atlanta Falcons (No. 24).

Perhaps a deep-league stash McCoy might be a trick up the sleeve, especially if he can get through this week in Denver.

Yet if you're competing for a fantasy title, your quarterback situation is likely locked and loaded for the postseason.

Is McCoy worth a look? Sure, especially if you're trying to read the tea leaves and be "that" person in your league.

However, McCoy hasn't really produced in the few opportunities given thus far, and it's hard to imagine him being a fantasy savior on short notice.

Arizona Cardinals Top Stories

J.J. Watt's Mentorship Shining Despite Season Woes

Three Major Takeaways From Hard Knocks

Marquise Brown Pops on Thursday Injury Report

Russell Wilson Not Expected to Play vs. Arizona