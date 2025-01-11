Colts to Interview Former Cardinals Coach for DC Spot
ARIZONA -- Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks is reportedly being interviewed for the Indianapolis Colts' defensive coordinator position, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero.
"The Colts have begun their defensive coordinator search, with former Bengals DC Lou Anarumo and longtime NFL coach Steve Wilks among those expected to interview next week, per sources."
Wilks replaced former Cardinals coach Bruce Arians ahead of the 2018 season and led the team to a 3-13 record, sucuring Arizona the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. The Cardinals fired Wilks after just one season, hired Kliff Kingsbury and ultimately drafted Kyler Murray months later.
Wilks would later serve as Carolina's interim head coach and also coordinated defenses for the Browns and 49ers after he was fired from Arizona.
Colts on SI's Zach Hicks offered this on why Wilks might be a good fit in Indianapolis:
"Schematically, Wilks would also bring continuity with a bit of a new edge on defense. He comes from the same coaching tree that Ballard loves but he is on the more aggressive side of that tree. Wilks has often been a big proponent of blitzing at heavy rates, excluding his lone season with the 49ers in 2023 (which was more of a Kyle Shanahan decision than his decision). He would likely get back to his blitz-heavy ways with the Colts' current personnel on defense.
"... Steve Wilks checks off a lot of boxes for the Colts in terms of his style of leadership, his connections to the team, and his system on defense. He may be a safe hire without a lot of flash, but he could be the perfect man to fix this Colts' defense."
The Colts finished with an 8-9 record and fired previous DC Gus Bradley after three seasons at the helm. Indianapolis finished near the bottom of the league in key stats such as yards per game and points per game on the defensive side of the ball.