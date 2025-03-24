Insider Gives Update on Cardinals Trade Target
The Arizona Cardinals made a few splash signings this offseason, though there's one more big fish that could be brought to the desert.
Cincinnati Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson has established himself as one of the league's top pass rushers, though he's in search of a new contract that would place him among the top earners at his position.
The Bengals, who just inked Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to massive contract extensions, have been contacted by outside teams on the availability of Hendrickson - which includes the Cardinals according to PHNX.
What's the latest on Hendrickson?
Ian Rapoport Gives Trey Hendrickson Update
"Hendrickson is awesome. He deserves a lot of money. I think his next contract is going to be above 30 [million per year]. Is it going to beat Max Crosby [$35 million per year]? I don't know, but it's going to be above 30," Rapoport said (h/t Bengals on SI).
"I know the Bengals are working on it. And I know they would like to keep him in the building. They would like to pay him. And I think they would like people to stop saying, 'why don't the Bengals pay their guys?' Because they do. And I think getting Hendrickson done at a money and a value that makes sense for both sides will be a great way for the Bengals to be like: 'see.'"
Is a trade likely?
"The Bengals do not like letting good players leave the building," Rapoport added. "Even if it's for like a huge draft pick, they don't like it. They like to develop, draft, develop, sign their own guys. And I think they get annoyed that people think that they don't sign their guys."
The Cardinals have $41.7 million in effective cap space, according to OverTheCap - which ranks fourth in the NFL. They could certainly afford a Hendrickson extension if they wanted.
In terms of trade capital needed, NFL insider Mike Garafolo recently told PHNX it would take at least a Day 2 pick to land Hendrickson, who has registered 17.5 sacks in each of the last two seasons.
Hendrickson has just one year left on his deal.