Kenyan Drake Gets Some Love in Fantasy Projections

Howard Balzer

Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake got some love this week.

On si.com, Mark Morales-Smith identified a handful of underrated fantasy players to watch during the 2020 season, and Drake was in the small group.

Morales-Smith wrote, “The most obvious choice among the many fantasy veterans is Drake. Once he went to Arizona last season in Week 9 via trade from Miami, he was the fourth-best fantasy RB for the remainder of the season. He now has had time to learn the offense. David Johnson is gone, and the offense's supporting cast is improved. Kyler Murray was good last season but should be better. The offensive line looks improved, and of course, they added DeAndre Hopkins on the outside. This seems like a no-brainer. However, Drake is barely being drafted as a top 20 running back. He was scarcely used with the Dolphins driving his production down. Efficiency has never been an issue, and he should be much fresher than most 26-year-old backs looking at a significant workload in 2020.

“Drake has legitimate RB1 potential this season and, with just over 450 career carries, could have a solid four or five years left in him. His usage was light during his college days at Alabama, so there is plenty of tread left on those wheels. You get value here in both PPR and standard leagues. We already knew he had PPR value coming from Miami. Still, he showed the ability to be a top ball-carrier and find the end zone in Arizona when finally given an opportunity last season.”

In eight games for the Cardinals last season, Drake had 988 yards from scrimmage (871 rushing and 4.8 yards per attempt) and eight touchdowns. It doesn’t take a math wizard to figure out what those numbers project to over a 16-game season.

Of course, the addition of Hopkins could reduce Drake’s workload. He had 198 touches in those eight games, an average of 24.8 per game. The flip side is that the improved receiving corps could translate to more open spaces for Drake to run, and potentially more opportunities in the red zone.

Following is the link to the entire story by Morales-Smith:

https://www.si.com/fantasy/2020/05/11/underrated-dynasty-players

News

'Face of the NFL': Chandler Jones High on Isaiah Simmons

Both Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury and linebacker Chandler Jones have spoken glowingly about new addition Isaiah Simmons

Mason Kern

by

Howard Balzer

Cardinals Improvement Directly Linked to Murray's Growth

The Arizona Cardinals success in 2020 will largely be based on the development of second-year quarterback Kyler Murray.

Howard Balzer

Cardinals Continue Educational Initiatives Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Corey Peters is one of a number of teammates aiding the community.

Howard Balzer

All-Pro Chandler Jones Earns Syracuse Degree

Arizona Cardinals NFL All-Decade outside linebacker Chandler Jones went back to school and earned his Syracuse degree during the COVID-19 pandemic

Mason Kern

Cardinals Offseason Program about Building Team Culture

The NFL Virtual Period is well underway. Where do the Arizona Cardinals stand?

Howard Balzer

Jake Plummer, the Cowboys and a 50-Year Legacy

With the Cardinals and Cowboys scheduled to play on MNF, former QB Jake Plummer recounts a playoff win 50 years in the making.

Mason Kern

by

MasonKern

Lack of On-Field Reps Affecting Rookies

Without an in-person offseason, Arizona Cardinals rookies are settling for a Virtual Period that is potentially stunting development.

Howard Balzer

Cardinals and NFC West Teams Pile Up Road Mileage, so do Home Opponents

The Arizona Cardinals are one of a few teams tasked with traveling the nation on short notice in 2020.

Howard Balzer

Cardinals Swap Cornerbacks, Re-sign Kevin Peterson

Cornerback Kevin Peterson is returning to the Arizona Cardinals on a one-year deal, while Andre Chachere is on the way out.

Howard Balzer

Cardinals One of Two Teams with Three Consecutive 2020 Road Games

The Arizona Cardinals will be on the road a lot come next season.

Howard Balzer