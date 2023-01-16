Michael Bidwill Praises New Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort

In a press release sent out by the Arizona Cardinals, team owner Michael Bidwill says new general manager Monti Ossenfort has all the attributes to become a successful GM.

The Arizona Cardinals have found their new general manager.

Nearly a week after requesting permission to interview Tennessee Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort, the team has announced he will be taking over for former general manager Steve Keim, who stepped away due to health reasons.

In their press release officially announcing the move, Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill offered the following on Ossenfort:

“It was critically-important for us to find the right person to lead us as General Manager and there is no doubt in my mind that we have that in Monti Ossenfort,” said Bidwill. “He possesses every attribute of a successful GM – passion, leadership, intelligence, work ethic – and his extensive experience has clearly prepared him for this role. We could not be more thrilled to have Monti and his family joining the Cardinals.”

Other candidates for the job included Adrian Wilson, Quentin Harris, Ian Cunningham, Ran Carthon and Jerry Reese.

More info on Ossenfort from the Cardinals' release:

"Over the course of his 15 seasons with New England, Ossenfort served as the Director of College Scouting (2014-19), Assistant Director of College Scouting (2011-13), National Scout (2008-10), Area Scout (2006-07) and a Personnel Assistant (2003).

"The 44-year old Ossenfort started his tenure in the NFL with Minnesota as a training camp intern in 2001 and worked with the Texans as a pro personnel intern in 2002. After spending 2003 with the Patriots, Ossenfort returned to Houston where he spent two seasons (2004-05) with the Texans as a pro and college scouting assistant. He rejoined the Patriots in 2006 where he would remain through the 2019 season.

"Ossenfort was a four-year letterman and two-year starter at quarterback for the University of Minnesota-Morris and graduated from the school in 2000 with a degree in Economics and Management. He later earned a master’s degree in Business Administration and Sports Management from Ohio University.

"A native of Luverne, MN, Ossenfort and his wife, Shannon, have three daughters, Emery, Finley and Landry."

Now, Ossenfort and Bidwill will work diligently to find the team's next head coach after firing Kliff Kingsbury. Potential candidates include Vance Joseph, DeMeco Ryans, Brian Flores and Sean Payton.

