Cardinals Coaching Search Tracker: The Four Candidates in Contention

The Arizona Cardinals have pieced together a list of four potential names to take over the organization.

The Arizona Cardinals decided to let go of coach Kliff Kingsbury at the end of the season which leaves them looking for a new coach for the first time in four years.

Kingsbury was brought in when the Cardinals had the first pick in the draft in 2019 and he was hired because they were drafting Kyler Murray. It was expected that he and Murray would bring the spark of the college explosiveness they both had to the NFL but sadly that never came to fruition.

Owner Michael Bidwill is currently leading the search while the team also looks for a new general manager, which is the priority for the team. They have more general manager interviews than they do coaching options at this point, but they are strong ones nonetheless.

Bidwill has taken the quality over quantity approach to the coaching search which is the right one at this point. Here is who they have lined up so far to potentially fill the vacancy left by Kingsbury’s departure:

Jan. 15 Update: Vance Joseph is set to interview with the Cardinals at some point this week. While Arizona has received permission to interview Payton, no set date is known for a meeting.

Sean Payton, Former New Orleans Head Coach

Coaching Record: 152-89

Approach: Quarterback Guru, Offensive Play Call and Design

Notable Achievement(s): AP Coach of the Year in 2006, Coached Saints to Victory in Super Bowl XLIV

Sean Payton is the dream candidate for several teams this off-season. Payton gained popularity as a head coach after being under Bill Parcells during his tenure in Dallas. There he got the best of what was left in Drew Bledsoe as well as kick-starting Tony Romo’s career. From there he went off o New Orleans to become their head coach before leading them from the worst parts of Hurricane Katrina to a Super Bowl victory that lifted the entire city.



Arizona needs an offensive mind if they plan on fixing this offense and Kyler Murray, Payton can do just that.

Brian Flores, Former Miami Dolphins Head Coach

Coaching Record: 24-25

Approach: Coaching Multiple Positions, Strict Coach Who Can Handle Pressure

Notable Achievement(s): Coached under Bill Belichick in New England, Won Four Super Bowls While on Staff

Of the people interviewing for the job, this has to be the worst possible choice if we are being honest. Flores is a great defensive coach but look at what we saw from Miami as soon as he left. The reports of what Flores had said and done to mentally beat down Tua Tagovailoa should scare the hell out of you if you are a fan of Murray.

Some coaches are just meant to be coordinators and with all due respect to Flores, I think that fits the bill for him.

DeMeco Ryans, San Francisco 49ers Defensive Coordinator

Coaching Record: N/A

Approach: Defensive Play Calling and Scheming, Former Pro Bowl Linebacker

Notable Achievement(s): 2nd Round Pick by the Texans in 2006, AP Rookie of the Year, and has been named an All-Pro and Pro Bowler during his playing career.

Right behind Sean Payton, this is the next hire for the organization. Great leader paired with a a younger coach makes him perfect for the young roster that the team has presently. Players like Zaven Collins and Isaiah Simmons would benefit greatly from his positional insight and he would have enough respect to make a splash hire for the offense.

Vance Joseph, Arizona Cardinals Defensive Coordinator

Coaching Record: 11-21

Approach: Defensive Play Calling and Leadership, Connects With Current Roster

Notable Achievement(s): 2nd Round Pick by the Texans in 2006, AP Rookie of the Year, and has been named an All-Pro and Pro Bowler during his playing career.

On a personal note, I truly became a fan of Vance Joseph during Hard Knocks. He has great respect for the league, players enjoy and look up to him, and he has the experience to learn from his failures in Denver to succeed in Arizona. It would be the biggest hire but it would be the safest.

Arizona Cardinals Top Stories

Adam Schefter Isn't Buying Chargers Firing Brandon Staley

The Price of Obtaining Sean Payton

Kliff Kingsbury Says He's Not Interested in Coaching Next Year

Report: Cardinals' GM Search Could Conclude Soon