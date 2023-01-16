The Arizona Cardinals are set to experience a massive overhaul in the trenches. Could pending free agent Dalton Risner be of assistance? Pro Football Focus believes so.

The Arizona Cardinals enter a pivotal offseason that will feature fresh faces at positions such as head coach and general manager.

With 30 pending free agents and the third overall pick in the upcoming draft, the Cardinals have the opportunity to bend and mold their roster differently in hopes of avoiding another 4-13 season similar to last year.

First, they'll need to settle in whoever they hire to make key roster decisions. Regardless of who takes over for Kliff Kingsbury and Steve Keim, Pro Football Focus suggests the Cardinals take a look at offensive lineman Dalton Risner:

PFF Says Cardinals Should Pursue Dalton Risner

"The health of Arizona’s interior offensive line in 2022 was nothing short of a disaster, as was the case with the Denver Broncos outside of Risner. The former second-round pick has been a consistently solid pass blocker in every year of his career, earning four straight PFF grades between 69.6 and 72.6," said PFF.

"Quarterback Kyler Murray may not be suiting up in Week 1 of 2023, but when he does return, an experienced, high-floor pass protector at left guard would go a long way. Arizona traded for former Buffalo Bills second-round pick Cody Ford and gave him some run at left guard this season, but he’s now a free agent after earning a 41.2 grade with the Cardinals. Risner is a potential long-term solution after Arizona tried a few short-term Band-Aids."

Guys such as Rodney Hudson, Kelvin Beachum, Justin Pugh, Cody Ford, Will Hernandez, Max Garcia, Billy Price and Sean Harlow are set to become free agents in the offseason, leaving plenty of room for remodeling up front.

Risner is 27-years-old and has a calculated market value of $9.5 million according to Spotrac.

