NFC South: 1 Player From Each Team Cardinals Should Trade For
If the Arizona Cardinals are shopping for more players, the NFC South may be a great place to start.
For starters, at least one team in the division could/should be sellers for future draft capital. Others, should be very stingy with moving some of their superstars, but it never hurts to make that call.
The Cardinals have needs for positions the NFC South has well covered.
I have one player from each franchise the Cardinals could take the most intrigued in adding, although I do believe said choices will stir up plenty of debate.
But Arizona's trying to get to the playoffs, and the four players highlighted will do exactly that and be key players for years to come.
Atlanta Falcons
Chris Lindstrom
I am so beyond confident there will be comments questioning my decision to add Lindstrom, an offensive guard off the Falcons despite several great players at more important positions. Fans could be much more in on an offensive star like Drake London or Bijan Robinson. Even a defense lacking superstars still has Jessie Bates.
So why Lindstrom? It’s a simple as this: he’s a drastic, and I cannot emphasize the word drastic enough, upgrade over what the team has at either guard position.
He alone makes the unit significantly better and we should hopefully know by now watching Arizona that building those trenches needs to be a top priority for this franchise… and now more than ever before.
Atlanta understood this when they selected him and Caleb McGary together in round one of the 2019 NFL Draft, And it has definitely worked out.
Lindstrom is one of the best offensive guards in the league and is exactly what the Cardinals are lacking on the inside.
Plug and play Lindstrom at right guard and watch this unit improve substantially.
Carolina Panthers
Jaycee Horn
I’ll say something that will absolutely come across as insane to most — I seriously considered Bryce Young as my target here. Young took huge strides last season with Dave Canales after an early season benching and I believe he’s on the right track to turn his career around.
But the Cardinals need players who can change this team now, and a gamble on Young is ill advised.
The remainder of the Panthers' roster is severely lacking in depth, but there’s several players worth adding. Offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu, defensive lineman Derrick Brown, and even rookie receiver Tetairoa McMillan had my attention. But Horn proved his status as an elite corner last season with health finally appearing to be on his side.
We’ve seen flashes throughout his career of brilliance, but everything came together last season and he is now one of the cornerstones of the organization moving forward. Carolina may not have a great pass rush next season, but Horn will be able to provide strong coverage that could force quarterbacks to hold onto the ball too long and turn into sack.
Adding Horn to an elite Cardinals secondary could be seen as putting a hat on a hat, but him and Will Johnson would create a terrifying duo on the boundary with Garrett Williams in the nickel. That group is already better than the no fly zone defense Arizona yielded in 2014.
New Orleans Saints
Bryan Bresee
What I just said about the Panthers is equally, if not even more true with the Saints. A team that was contending for championships on an annual basis will head into next season with one of the worst rosters in football and a top contender for the number one overall pick in 2026.
As Taylor Swift once said, everything has changed.
Still, New Orleans has stud players, especially on defense, The problem is many of them are long in the tooth. Cameron Jordan is a future Hall of Famer, but he has significantly slowed down. Demario Davis is a great linebacker, but he’s not what he wants was. Even former Cardinal Tyrann Mathieu has regressed.
None of them present the value both now and in the future that Bresee does. Bresee has quickly shown why he was a former top high school recruit and why the Saints invested a first round pick in him, as he has quickly become the anchor for the front seven and is legitimately only going to get better.
His youth, talent, and athleticism are setting him up for superstar play and the Cardinals can’t be gun shy about adding him just because they loaded up the position this offseason - with short-term answers nonetheless.
And yes, I do remember that Chris Olave is on this team. It’s a coin flip between him and Bresee for me, and my coin landed on the defensive lineman.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tristan Wirfs
Wirfs is perhaps the best offensive lineman in the league today — Maybe the best of the last 10 years. He came into the league and held down the strong side before making a smooth transition to the blind side, where he has been a fortress.
But it’s been very bittersweet for Cardinal fans who saw the franchise pass him up for Isaiah Simmons… A linebacker who’s not even on the team anymore.
I say it’s time to go back and fix that mistake.
Of all the players on this list, Wirfs is undeniably the most “untouchable” player here. The 26-year-old is already trending towards the Hall of Fame with zero signs of slowing down. The Cardinals would bring him in knowing he has played at an All-Pro level on both sides of the line with Paris Johnson Jr. opposite.
But for the first time in a very, very long time, the Cardinals would have book ends on the offensive line.