Cardinals Set to Interview Fired Falcons Coach

ARIZONA -- The floodgates have opened on the Arizona Cardinals' coaching search, and their latest requested interview might not have to wait long for a job.

The Cardinals, according to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, are set to interview former Atlanta Falcons coach Raheem Morris for their head coaching vacancy.

"Former Falcons head coach Raheem Morris is expected to interview with the Giants, Cardinals and Titans for their head coaching position, per source."

The Cardinals are in search of their next leader after firing Jonathan Gannon following his three years in Arizona, which ultimately ended with a 15-36 record and no playoff appearances.

Also reportedly in the mix are all of Robert Saleh, Vance Joseph, Klint Kubiak, Thomas Brown, Anthony Weaver and Matt Nagy.

John Harbaugh could also potentially be an option, too.

Morris was recently fired from the Falcons' gig after two years in the head coach spot, ultimately finishing with an 8-9 record both seasons before being let go. He was also Atlanta's interim head coach in 2020 while also leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2009-11.

He brings plenty of experience, which is what the Cardinals may be in search of after swinging and missing with Gannon at the helm. He does have a primary defensive background but also has experience coaching offensive positions at the NFL level as well.

Morris notably was the Los Angeles Rams' defensive coordinator during their Super Bowl run a few years ago, so his experience and familiarity within the NFC West could also play a factor, too.

What are the Cardinals looking for in their next head coach?

"First and foremost, we're looking for a strong leader. Being a head coach in the NFL is a difficult job, and there's 31 other teams that are trying to do the same thing that we're doing," general manager Monti Ossenfort said.

"And so a lot goes into that. There's being a strong leader, it's creating accountability and dependability in the locker room, it's creating advantages on the field, putting our players in a position to be successful.

"It's developing young players. It's helping them take that next step. We get players out of college, and we have to get them better. And so there's a lot that falls under the umbrella of a head coach, and so we're focused on finding a coach that can help us achieve those goals."

We'll see if Morris checks those boxes for Arizona.

