Draft: Cardinals Could Trade Down For These Players
Five picks in the 2025 NFL Draft and the Arizona Cardinals have more than their fair share of holes that need to be addressed if they want to make the jump in year three under Jonathan Gannon.
Although GM Monti Ossenfort could stay flat footed and draft guys at their spots without moving, I'd call that a near impossibility. Ossenfort is aggressive in getting his guys, and adding capital is the best way to do that.
With the 16th overall pick in the first round as of now, the Cardinals are in a somewhat awkward spot for talent that fits their specific needs, but also matches the value of a pick in the top-half of round one. Meanwhile, several teams picking behind them would love to jump up and get a player that isn't a need for Arizona.
I'd be willing to bet this winds up being the case.
A trade down is a perfect chance to recoup some ammo and potentially get more bang for your buck when it comes to value. I have a handful of options that I would love to see the Cardinals take a hard look at if/when they trade down from 16.
Jahdae Barron, Cornerback, Texas
The Cardinals have good corners, but they don't have great corners with the exception of Garrett Williams - however he's a slot guy. On the boundary, the Cardinals have lots of rotational players. They need a true number one cover man.
Barron has corner and safety experience, making him a well-versed defensive back and the reigning winner of the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation's best DB. It will be easy for the Cardinals to find a spot for Barron early on and he could start every game as a rookie.
Walter Nolen, Interior Defensive Lineman, Ole Miss
Nolen is a certified game-wrecker who realized his potential down in Oxford. The former number one overall recruit blew up last season and he's only just scratching the surface of his potential. There's some inherent risk with drafting a player who has limitless upside, but may have peaked. That being said, he should intrigue the Cardinals.
There are no viable interior defenders on this team currently aside from Dante Stills. Nolen can play over the center or in the 3-technique and wreck the opponent's game plays.
Donovan Ezeiruaku, Edge Rusher, Boston College
Ezeiruaku led Power-Four programs in sacks with 16.5 in a season where everything came together for him. The sack total wasn't the only area he grew, as he became a more dependable run defender, as well. But of course, attacking the quarterback is his forte.
The BCU senior has 26 sacks over the last two seasons along with 76 hurries and 29 hits. He's the ultimate pass rusher with room to grow into more. Year one for Arizona could see him lead the team in sacks and by year four he could be a great all around defender.
Jihaad Campbell, Linebacker, Alabama
Campbell came on later in his career but he grew into your typical Alabama linebacker. The 6'3 and 244lbs defender looks the part and plays the part, too. 119 total tackles, five sacks, two forced fumbles, and an interception. Yup, that all checks.
Kyzir White may leave this offseason which would catapult the linebacker position to a much larger need for Arizona. Even if the vet returns, Campbell is a better long term option than anyone else on the team and will still manage to find plenty of opportunities to get on the field.
Jalon Walker, Linebacker, Georgia
What a weird draft process for Walker. Once as high as a top-10 draft pick, Walker's stock seems to have dramatically fallen off and looks like a consensus second-round pick. Weird.
Whatever the reason may be there is one thing I am certain of, and that's that Walker is a perfect fit in this Cardinals defense. Walker is a bit undersized at 6'2 and 245lbs to be a full-time edge rusher, but he didn't lead Georgia in sacks by accident.
Find a spot for him on the field and let him do his thing. Walker feels like a great value wherever he winds up and the Cardinals are one of my favorite landing spots for him.
Matthew Golden, Wide Receiver, Texas
A wide receiver in the first round likely won't be popular with fans after spending the fourth overall pick on Marvin Harrison Jr. a year ago. The Cardinals do need more depth at the position, however, and they shouldn't turn down a chance to add upgrades.
Golden exploded late in the season for the Longhorns and ended up leading Texas in receiving yards as their number one receiver. He's got more than good enough size at 6'0 and 195lbs, speed to stretch the field, and a crazy catch radius to make him a complete pass catcher.
Michael Wilson is currently the team's WR2 and he's a very good option, but Golden will push him hard and make a case to usurp him of his spot on the depth chart.