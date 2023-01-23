Report: Cardinals Will Interview Brian Flores on Monday

The Arizona Cardinals will interview Pittsburgh Steelers ILB coach Brian Flores for their vacant head coach position, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.

The Arizona Cardinals have eight potential candidates pinned for their vacancy at head coach, with a wide array of choices at their disposal.

Thus far, the Cardinals (either reported or expected to by Sunday) have interviewed the likes of Frank Reich, Dan Quinn, Ejiro Evero, Vance Joseph and Aaron Glenn.

DeMeco Ryans was set to interview with Arizona on Sunday but according to NFL insider Jay Glazer, Ryans canceled Sunday interviews with the Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts to focus on the playoff game.

Brian Flores was requested to be interviewed in the early goings of the process but has yet to officially meet with the team, but that should end rather soon.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reports the Cardinals are expected to meet with Flores on Monday.

Flores spent last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers as an inside linebackers coach/defensive assistant after being fired from the Miami Dolphins after three seasons. He finished with a 24-25 record, a rather impressive feat given how bad the team was during his tenure.

One source told All Cardinals Flores was the front-runner for the job, which makes sense given his ties to new general manager Monti Ossenfort. The two worked together in New England.

The Cardinals have opted to target mostly defensive-minded coaches in their search thus far, as six-of-eight potential candidates have defensive backgrounds.

Flores is largely credited in helping build the Dolphins into the team they are today, and there's hope he can help right the ship in Arizona as well.

