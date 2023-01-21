J.J. Watt Gives Shining Endorsement to Head Coach Candidate DeMeco Ryans

The Arizona Cardinals are set to interview DeMeco Ryans for their open head coach position. There's no doubting where J.J. Watt's opinion rests on his former teammate.

The Arizona Cardinals need a new head coach, and former defensive end J.J. Watt might know a guy.

The team has either interviewed or requested the likes of eight candidates to replace Kliff Kingsbury at this point in time. One of which is San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, who has been a hot name in this coaching cycle.

Although Watt is set to retire and won't be taking the field for the Cardinals, he still gave some glowing words for his former teammate in Houston:

"As rookie in Houston, I bought my first house across the street from DeMeco because if Meco thought it was the right place to live, it was the right place to live for me," said Watt in a tweet.

"Captain, leader, smart, tough, personable, crushed it as DC…

"He will be a great head coach."

Watt and Ryans were teammates together in Houston during his rookie season in 2011. The following year, Ryans went to Philadelphia before Watt bloomed into one of the best defensive players to play the game.

The Cardinals are reportedly set to interview Ryans on Sunday according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. He's spent the last two seasons as the DC in San Francisco and has garnered extreme interest around the league in taking the next step.

Along with Ryans, other coaches the Cardinals would have interviewed by this Sunday include Frank Reich, Vance Joseph, Aaron Glenn and Ejiro Evero.

We know who has Watt's vote of confidence.

