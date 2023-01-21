Cardinals Reportedly Interviewing DeMeco Ryans on Sunday

The Arizona Cardinals will interview head coaching candidate DeMeco Ryans on Sunday prior to his playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Arizona Cardinals have ramped up their search for a head coach.

Out of the eight candidates they've either interviewed or requested, only two have been offensive-minded in Frank Reich and Sean Payton.

The rest of the mold belongs to defensive guys who the Cardinals hope can help shape the culture of the team moving forward. One of those candidates would be San Francisco 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans, who has held that spot since 2021 and has helped solidify his defensive unit as one of the elite squads in the league.

Ryans has been on Arizona's radar for some time now, but we've yet to hear about an interview, at least until now.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said today that the Cardinals were going to interview Ryans on Sunday in the time leading up to kickoff between the 49ers-Cowboys, one of four teams he will have spoken with this week.

Video below:

The only team that will have not spoken with him is Carolina, yet they put in a request to interview him last week and could speak with Ryans before the process is over.

The Cardinals fired Kliff Kingsbury after four seasons at the helm. Arizona went 4-13 last year and just recently hired a new general manager, too.

By the end of the week, the Cardinals will have reportedly interviewed: Dan Quinn (virtually), Ejiro Evero, Aaron Glenn, Frank Reich and Vance Joseph with Ryans set for Sunday.

