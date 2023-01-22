Report: DeMeco Ryans Canceled Sunday Interview With Cardinals

The San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator opted to push the interviews back in an attempt to focus on the Dallas Cowboys.

The Arizona Cardinals have eight potential names to take over their vacant spot at head coach, one of which is San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans.

Ryans has gathered a lot of interest this cycle thanks to the tremendous job he's done with the 49ers defense in their rise to one of the elite units in the league.

The Cardinals are just one of five teams looking for a new head coach - joined by the Indianapolis Colts, Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos and Houston Texans.

Ryans was set to have four interviews scheduled this weekend despite having a major matchup on deck with the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional round of the playoffs.

While Ryans did a pair of interviews yesterday, Fox Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer reported that Ryans canceled his two Sunday interviews with the Cardinals and Colts.

Ryans was expected to join the likes of Aaron Glenn, Frank Reich, Vance Joseph, Dan Quinn and Ejiro Evero as coaches to interview with the team. Now that owner Michael Bidwill has found an new general manager in Monti Ossenfort, the Cardinals can now shift their focus on finding a coach.

It's publicly unknown at this time if Ryans/Arizona rescheduled their interview or simply brushed it off altogether.

