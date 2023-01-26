Report: Dan Quinn Informs Cardinals, Others He's Returning to Dallas

The Arizona Cardinals won't be able to snag Dan Quinn this coaching cycle, as he's reportedly taken himself out of the race.

It's been a busy day for coaching news around the NFL.

The Carolina Panthers made the first hire of the cycle with Frank Reich. The Arizona Cardinals are hosting Sean Payton as we type this, and now Dan Quinn has taken himself out of the running by reportedly telling teams he will be returning to Dallas for 2023.

Quinn was the only coach out of eight potential names to get a second interview with the Cardinals. Quinn also interviewed with the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos and was a strong candidate to land a job at some point.

Quinn boasts a strong resume that includes a Super Bowl win as the defensive coordinator with the Seattle Seahawks in 2013 and nearly another as the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons years later before a 28-3 comeback etched him in football immortality for all the wrong reasons.

Quinn's done a tremendous job with his opportunity in Dallas and hopes to win a title with the Cowboys next season.

As for Arizona, Brian Flores is the favorite name around the league with Quinn out of the picture. Along with Payton, other names they've interviewed include Reich, Ejiro Evero, Aaron Glenn and Vance Joseph.

The Cardinals requested to interview DeMeco Ryans but he canceled the meeting on Sunday.

