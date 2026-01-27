Cardinals HC Hire Will Have Ripple Effects Through NFL

The Arizona Cardinals move into the near future looking to fully complete their head coach hire with two key names in mind.

It appears to be down between Los Angeles Rams OC Mike LaFleur and Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris with Jacksonville Jaguars DC Anthony Campanile dipping out of the race.

Arizona, just one of three teams left still needing to fill their vacancy, could dictate how the rest of the coaching cycle plays out.

How Cardinals Could Shape Remaining NFL Head Coach Cycle

Jul 23, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur during training camp at Loyola Marymount University. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Cleveland Browns' pursuit of Rams passing game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase could be impacted by Arizona's head coach choice:

"A back-pocket item to consider with HC candidate Nate Scheelhaase: What happens with Rams OC Mike LaFleur. If LaFleur gets a head job (he's doing an in-person with Arizona), Scheelhaase would likely be a prime candidate to replace him. That's a potential option if Scheelhaase ends up wanting to wait a cycle."

LaFleur certainly feels like the lead candidate at this point in time, and if he were indeed to sign with the Cardinals, Scheelhaase's best option would undoubtedly be to take an in-house promotion with the Rams and wait another coaching cycle.

That would likely force the Browns to pivot and remain competitors with the Las Vegas Raiders to fill their vacancies. Scheelhaase also interviewed with the Raiders previously, so both organizations appear to be in play.

If Cleveland can't get Scheelhaase, they may be forced to promote Jim Schwartz in-house. As for the Raiders, they could be waiting on Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak to finish his Super Bowl run before making a decision.

Latest on Cardinals' Coaching Search

With Campanile returning to Jacksonville, all signs seemingly point to LaFleur becoming the next Cardinals head coach — barring a swift change of plans to pivot to Morris.

LaFleur has extensive experience working under Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan along with play-calling experience with the New York Jets.

As far as the NFL's trend of young offensive minds goes, he's next in line.

It's a massive swing, certainly, as the inexperience and questions surrounding both his ability to piece together a strong defensive staff and his failed offensive coordinator tenure previously with the Jets are talking points around LaFleur.

However, the upside is to emerge into the very presence that currently haunts the Cardinals within the NFC West, and with the current state of the organization, this is the best swing for the fences they could get.

