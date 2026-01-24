3 Names Now Emerging at the Top of Cardinals’ Head Coach Search

The Arizona Cardinals march into the weekend still in search of their next head coach after firing Jonathan Gannon.

Miami Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver is reportedly getting a second interview with the Cardinals this weekend, though it feels like he's on the outside looking in of serious candidates for the job.

These three names were mentioned by ESPN's Adam Schefter as strong names to watch for the job in Arizona:

Jaguars DC Anthony Campanile

September 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Campanile is just the latest (and perhaps hottest) name to pop in the Cardinals' coaching search, as the Jaguars' defensive coordinator has interviewed twice with the organization — the only known candidate next to Weaver to have done so at this time.

Campanile's work with Jacksonville's defense was notable in 2025, as the Jaguars ranked first in run defense while ranking eighth in points (19.8) and 11th in yards (303.6) per game. Campanile's also garnered strong praise for his previous work with the Miami Dolphins as their linebackers coach.

Former Falcons HC Raheem Morris

Dec 29, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris on the sideline against the Los Angeles Rams in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Morris has prior head coaching experience with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and recently the Atlanta Falcons before he was fired after consecutive 8-9 seasons. Morris has often been described as a charismatic defensive mind with roughly two decades of coaching experience on his resume.

Morris, mostly a defensive guy, has experience coaching within the NFC West as he served as Sean McVay's defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl run a few years back. He's also garnering strong DC interest this cycle if the Cardinals don't hire him as their next head coach.

Rams OC Mike LaFleur

Aug 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur reacts against the Los Angeles Chargers in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

LaFleur is the most inexperienced but perhaps the most intriguing name on the Cardinals' list of candidates. He serves as the Rams' offensive coordinator but doesn't call plays with McVay currently in the mix, though he does have prior play-calling experience with the New York Jets back in 2021-22.

LaFleur, in a league constantly looking for the next innovative offensive mind, could very well be just that thanks to his time under both McVay and Kyle Shanahan. Questions would follow about his inexperience and ability to assemble an adequate staff.

Who Else Should Cardinals Seriously Consider?

Nov 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula on the field prior to the game against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Rams DC Chris Shula - Shula is a popular candidate around current coaching openings, and for good reason. For as much as we talk about young up-and-coming offensive minds, he's the elixir on the defensive side of the ball.

Shula is a popular candidate around current coaching openings, and for good reason. For as much as we talk about young up-and-coming offensive minds, he's the elixir on the defensive side of the ball. Seattle Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak - Kubiak's work in Seattle has been strong this season. He's not a flashy name in terms of hires, though he's a coveted one with play-calling experience behind him.

- Kubiak's work in Seattle has been strong this season. He's not a flashy name in terms of hires, though he's a coveted one with play-calling experience behind him. Buffalo Bills OC Joe Brady - Brady's work with Josh Allen and Buffalo's overall offensive output is exciting, which makes him an interesting candidate for the Cardinals given their quarterback situation.

Latest Arizona Cardinals News