Insider: Clear Front-Runner Emerges in Cardinals’ Head Coach Search

The Arizona Cardinals appear to be narrowing their search to land a replacement for Jonathan Gannon.

After requesting to interview upwards of 15 coaches, the Cardinals reportedly pieced together a list of their top three candidates in former Atlanta Falcons HC Raheem Morris, Los Angeles Rams OC Mike LaFleur and Jacksonville Jaguars DC Anthony Campanile.

While others could certainly interview, multiple insiders from different networks have reported this top three for Arizona.

One name stands above the rest, however, and we just might have our front-runner for the job.

Mike LaFleur Reportedly Favored for Cardinals Job

Aug 9, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams assistant coach Mike LaFleur looks on during the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

LaFleur, one of the best up-and-coming offensive minds in the league, is the leader in the clubhouse currently according to NFL/Jets insider Connor Hughes:

"Mike LaFleur believed to be the frontrunner for this job, per sources. Would be a big opportunity for the former #Jets OC. Would be a wild offseason for ex-Jets. Robert Saleh is the Titans new HC. LaFleur to Cardinals. Joe Douglas had a good interview for the Falcons GM job."

Mike LaFleur believed to be the frontrunner for this job, per sources. Would be a big opportunity for the former #Jets OC



Would be a wild offseason for ex-Jets.



Robert Saleh is the Titans new HC. LaFleur to Cardinals. Joe Douglas had a good interview for the Falcons GM job. https://t.co/UTBUHaf37z — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) January 25, 2026

READ: Insider Breaks Down Cardinals HC Search

LaFleur, as Hughes alluded to, was the offensive play-caller for the New York Jets for two previous seasons in 2021-22 before the organization parted ways with the now Rams OC. He joined Los Angeles the following offseason and has been directly under Sean McVay's guidance since.

LaFleur was actually an assistant on the infamous 2014 Cleveland Browns coaching staff that featured some of the games best minds today in Mike McDaniel, Kyle Shanahan, Jeff Hafley, Anthony Weaver and Aaron Glenn.

LaFleur would later spend time under Shanahan in Atlanta (offensive assistant from 2015-16) and San Francisco (passing game coordinator 2017-20, also coached receivers in 2018).

LaFleur, who turns 39 in March, doesn't currently call plays for Los Angeles with McVay holding those duties, though his prior experience in New York on top of previous time spent under McVay/Shanahan propel him to become the league's next innovative offensive mind.

In a NFC West that feels like a track meet on a weekly basis, that's not a bad thing for the Cardinals.

LaFleur, as we've highlighted personally, would be a great swing at the plate for owner Michael Bidwill — though the Cardinals would be wise to assemble a veteran staff around LaFleur to ensure his first time leading a team goes as smoothly as possible.

It's still an open race for the Cardinals, though there appears to be a front-runner for the job.

Latest Arizona Cardinals News