Projecting Starting Cardinals Offense After NFL Draft
ARIZONA -- The dust has settled on the 2024 NFL Draft, and the Arizona Cardinals were able to add some weapons to the offensive side of the football.
Marvin Harrison Jr. is the most obvious name that comes to mind, as the Ohio State WR was selected with the fourth overall pick and walks in with some heavy expectations to meet - but such is life when your father is a Hall of Fame wideout and you're the better college prospect coming out.
Harrison wasn't the only name added to the offense, as Arizona used six of their league-leading 12 picks to place pieces around quarterback Kyler Murray.
We still have some questions that need to be answered when it comes to Drew Petzing's squad. As of today, here's how Arizona's starting offense could look like.
QB: Kyler Murray
RB: James Conner
WR: Marvin Harrison Jr.
WR: Michael Wilson
SLOT: Greg Dortch
TE: Trey McBride
LT: Jonah Williams
LG: Elijah Wilkinson
C: Hjalte Froholdt
RG: Will Hernandez
RT: Paris Johnson Jr.
To be honest, there's not much debate as to what starters will take the field for Arizona, but there are some notable storylines to watch as we get closer to camp.
Arguably the biggest is what sides will respective tackles Jonah Williams and Paris Johnson Jr. play - as both are able to play on either the left or the right side.
Reading the tea leaves, my money is on Johnson staying at right tackle. He's shown some solid promise after playing his rookie campaign at the position and it'd be wise to let him continue developing at a right tackle spot that is becoming more and more prominent for protecting the quarterback.
To add, Williams requested a trade last year from the Cincinnati Bengals after the team wanted to move him to right tackle. Either the money was too good to pass up here in the desert (Williams inked a two-year, $30 million deal this offseason) or Williams sticks to his guns and stays on the left - we'll find out what prevailed in the coming months.
The left guard spot is of interest as well. Froholdt's left side was a rotating door in 2023, though Elijah Wilkinson (who started nine games last year) was brought back and could have an advantage thanks to prior starting experience + knowledge of the offense.
This might be a hot take, but it wouldn't surprise me to see offseason addition Evan Brown make a play for starting duties here. The former Seattle Seahawks OL started at least 12+ games at both guard and center for the last three seasons.
Those are two of the more interesting storylines I'm watching for, as all other spots seem fairly concrete.
Petzing said Harrison would have to earn his spot on the roster "just like everyone else" though his talent - and draft position - will surely see him take starting duties sooner rather than later. Wilson looks to have a strong second season on the boundary while Dortch finally gets the starting slot nod following the departure of Rondale Moore.
Murray, Conner and McBride all have their respective spots sealed as expected.
Rookie minicamp for the Cardinals begins on May 10.