Chargers Offseason Workout Program Dates Revealed
The dates for the Los Angeles Chargers offseason program have been announced. The Chargers initially began their voluntary offseason program on April 2. They were one of the teams that got an earlier start to their offseason program because they have a new head coach in Jim Harbaugh. All teams with new head coaches were allowed to start their offseason program as early as April 2. All other teams were allowed to start their program on April 15.
The Chargers also held a voluntary minicamp before the draft from April 22-24. They will hold four more offseason training workout activities in May and June, on May 20-21, on May 23, on May 29-31, and on June 4-7. They will then hold their mandatory minicamp from June 11-13, per NFL Football Operations.
The Chargers will also hold their rookie minicamp from May 10-12. This minicamp will bring in the first Chargers rookie class under Harbaugh and general manager Joe Hortiz. The exciting rookie class comprises of fifth overall pick and offensive tackle Joe Alt, wide receiver Ladd McConkey, linebacker Junior Colson, defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe, cornerbacks Tarheeb Still and Cam Hart, running back Kimani Vidal, and wide receivers Brenden Rice and Cornelius Johnson.
After rookie minicamp, the Chargers can hold a seven week rookie development program, starting on May 13.
