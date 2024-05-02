Chargers News: O-Line Coach Reflects on Return to Bolts
The new Los Angeles Chargers coaching staff is full of familiar faces. It starts with head coach Jim Harbaugh, who previously played for the Chargers from 1999-2000. The connections only continue with general manager Joe Hortiz and offensive coordinator Greg Roman, who were part of Jim's 49ers staff and/or his brother John Harbaugh's staff on the Baltimore Ravens.
One of the additions to the coaching staff was a former Charger like Jim Harbaugh. Nick Hardwick spent a decade with the Chargers as a center from 2004-14, making the Pro Bowl in 2006 and getting named to the San Diego Chargers 50th Anniversary Team.
Since retiring, Hardwick had begun working as an offensive line coach at the high school level before he began testing out the opportunity to come coach in the NFL. He ultimately got the call from Harbaugh and has become the Chargers assistant offensive line coach. Hardwick recently reflected on his decision to take the role.
“You only get so many chances to get back into the game,” Hardwick said, via The Athletic's Daniel Popper. “You want to talk about an opportunity? To work with not only him but under coach Devlin, coach Roman, and the direction this organization is heading and being really familiar with the organization, for me it was the chance of a lifetime.”
Hardwick will now help mold one of the most promising offensive lines in the NFL. The Chargers' O-line already features proven blockers in free-agent signing Bradley Bozeman and Rashawn Slater, who the Bolts just picked up the fifth-year option for. They bolstered this group even further by drafting top O-line prospect Joe Alt fifth overall. With this group and the rest of the offensive coaching staff, Hardwick is in a good position to begin his NFL coaching career.
More Chargers: Chargers News: Recently-Signed Offensive Weapon On Bonding WIth Justin Herbert