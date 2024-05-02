Chargers News: How Joe Alt Feels About Playing In Same Division As Father's Former Team
Los Angeles Chargers rookie offensive tackle Joe Alt is now playing for the division rival of his dad, John Alt. With the Bolts taking Joe fifth overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, he is set to face his dad's team twice a year.
John played offensive tackle for the Kansas City Chiefs from 1984-96, spending his entire career as a Chief. Like Joe, John was a first-round pick, with the Chiefs taking him 21st overall in 1984. John was not just a Chief for over a decade, but one of the greats in the franchise's history. He was a two-time Pro Bowler and is a member of the Kansas City Chiefs Hall of Fame. This means that when Joe and the Chargers face the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, he'll be able to see his dad's name in the rafters.
"That's going to be so weird," Joe Alt told Chargers reporter Hayley Elwood. "Stepping into that stadium and there's my dad name up there, it's going to be really weird, but also a really cool moment for me. What a full circle thing, being able to play the Chiefs, my dad's name up there, I'm on a different team, all that. It's going to be so exciting to be in that environment, so that's going to be one of those mental images I take and keep for a long time."
When the Chargers and Chiefs do end up facing up twice a year, John will have to choose between rooting for his son and his former team. Joe has indicated a chance that his dad will wear the rival colors. When Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz called Joe Alt to let him know they were getting picked, he asked if John Alt would wear powder blue, to which Joe Alt said, "I think he will," via the Chargers.
Joe is expected to have similar kind of impact that his father had with the Chargers. Many believe the Chargers have solidified the tackle position for the next decade with the addition of Joe, who is considered by some to be a generational talent at the position. As a 6-foot-8 and 318 lb. tackle that was a unanimous All-American at Notre Dame, the Chargers have brought in one of the best possible prospects at the position, and should have a great offensive line for years to come.
