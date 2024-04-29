Chargers News: Ladd McConkey, Warts And All, Was A Round 2 Steal For LA
When the Chargers took offensive tackle Joe Alt in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, it was met with praise. However, it meant that the team stil needed to fill out their wide receiver room, something that was a pressing need.
But in the second round, the Bolts addressed the need, taking wide receiver Ladd McConkey out of the University of Georgia. McConkey jumped up draft boards of late and the Chargers were able to land him in round two. If he lives up to his hype, the Bolts may have found a gem.
The Athletic's Dane Brugler was high on McConkey, saying that he could easily be a No. 2 option for a team. Los Angeles intends to pair him alongside Quentin Johnston, who they took in the first round last season.
“Although his lack of length and smaller hands hurt his catch radius, he plays with competitive ball skills and doesn’t force the quarterback to be perfect with placement. Overall, McConkey’s size and vulnerability to injuries aren’t ideal, but he is a sudden, skilled route runner and uses synchronized shake to tie defensive backs in knots. He is a quarterback-friendly target with the inside-outside versatility to be a quality No. 2 option for an NFL offense.”
Last season for the Bulldogs, McConkey posted 30 catches for 478 yards and two scores. But it's his ability to run route effectively that made his a second round selection.
If he can work with quarterback Justin Herbert on their iming, this could be a fun pairing. He has the skill set to become a very productive member of the offense but just needs a chance to show what he can do.
