Chargers News: LA Signing Undrafted SEC Defender Post-Draft
The 2024 NFL draft has come and gone, and the Los Angeles Chargers have selected nine players they hope will make an impact for the powder blue.
However, the Chargers' front office was not done there. Once the draft concluded, the Bolts went to work and signed Ole Miss linebacker Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste as an undrafted free agent.
NFL Network's Mike Garafolo announced via X after the draft concluded.
Jean-Baptiste is one of 21 undrafted free agents who will look to make LA's 53-man roster this offseason. In his 2023 season, Jean-Baptiste finished the season with 54 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, .5 sacks, and one pass defended in 13 games and 10 starts. Before his lone season at Ole Miss, Jean-Baptiste spent four seasons at UCF. Throughout his collegiate career, he has recorded 206 tackles, 2.5 sacks, eight passes defended and one interception.
The linebacker hails from Florida City, Florida.
