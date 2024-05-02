Chargers News: Joe Alt Played a Very Different Offensive Position Prior to OT
Prior to becoming one of the best offensive tackle prospects in recent memory, Joe Alt actually played quarterback. The Los Angeles Chargers' fifth overall pick grew up playing quarterback before he ultimately became an All-American at Notre Dame.
Despite Alt's signal calling past, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert will not have competition from Alt any time soon.
"When I played quarterback I was probably 6-foot, 200 pounds, so I was actually not a very tall but a thicker quarterback," Alt said on Fox Sports' The Herd with Colin Cowherd. "I was more of a run-heavy quarterback. It wasn't a future, but it was something I did my entire life. I wasn't a small quarterback by any means but I was a thicker quarterback for my height."
Despite being on the "shorter" end for a quarterback when he played, Alt has since grown to 6-foot-8, 319 lbs., making him both impressive physically and with his play. While quarterback was not his forté, he is exactly what the Chargers need on the offensive line. The Chargers have needed a tackle opposite of Rashawn Slater, and now have Alt. With Slater, Alt, center Bradley Bozeman, and Zion Johnson, the Chargers have a bright offensive line.
Still, his previous quarterback experience could come in handy if the Chargers ever decide to run a trick play and utilize Alt's skillset to have him throw a pass. Even if this option isn't used, his prior experience playing quarterback has lended well to the athleticism and versatility which has made him a top offensive line prospect.
