Chargers News: Recently-Signed Offensive Weapon On Bonding WIth Justin Herbert
The Los Angeles Chargers have significantly bolstered their backfield, a move of great importance following the departure of their star running back, Austin Ekeler. The Chargers have secured the services of not only one former Ravens running back but two, notably including former second-round draft pick J.K. Dobbins.
After spending the first four years in Baltimore, the former Ohio State Buckeye will join a new NFL team for the first time in his career. It has been a bumpy road for the 25-year-old, but he's excited about his new career in L.A. along with his quarterback Justin Herbert.
He'll have plenty of time to get to know his new quarterback, and in a recent press conference, he gave his first impressions of Herbert and recollected his first encounter with him.
As Dobbins mentioned, these two came out of the same draft class in 2020. Herbert was the sixth overall selection, while Dobbins was the 55th player selected in the draft. If all works out, these two can do some damage to opposing defenses. Herbert's skillset, size, and arm ability are second to none, while Dobbins is an imposing back when healthy.
That's been the issue with Dobbins, as he's already suffered two significant injuries in his pro career. In his second season, he tore his ACL in the final preseason at the age of 2021. And last season, he suffered a torn Achilles after Week 1. The 25-year-old has already promised he will stay healthy this season. Hopefully, he's not writing checks his body can't cash.
The Bolts signed Dobbins to a one-year deal in mid-April.
