Chargers News: Where Justin Herbert Ranks Among 2020 Quarterbacks
In 2020, Justin Herbert was the third quarterback off the board of the NFL Draft when he was selected sixth overall by the Los Angeles Chargers. Before the Chargers took Herbert, the Cincinnati Bengals drafted Joe Burrow No. 1 overall, and the Miami Dolphins took Tua Tagovailoa fifth overall.
Each of these three quarterbacks has experienced some success during their short NFL careers thus far. This draft class also produced two other strong quarterbacks in Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts (taken 53rd) and Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love (taken 26th), making it one of the best quarterback drafts in recent years.
Four years later, these quarterbacks don't necessarily rank in the order they were drafted in, so let's re-rank the class of 2020's top five quarterbacks.
1. Joe Burrow
Burrow is easily the top quarterback from this class so far. The No. 1 overall pick in his class, Burrow is one of the NFL's best when healthy. He's turned the Bengals into contenders, and already been to a Super Bowl when the Bengals lost to the Los Angeles Rams. With his cool composure, Burrow has already shown the clutch gene that's a trademark of some of the greatest passers in NFL history. He still has a lot to accomplish but is one of the league's best young quarterbacks.
2. Justin Herbert
Herbert has made the playoffs just once in his career but has shown unparalleled talent with his arm strength over four years. He's capable of being a high-volume passer, as well as producing plays like few other quarterbacks. Under Jim Harbaugh, the aim is for Herbert to take him to the next level and also become a winner.
3. Jalen Hurts
Hurts is the most accomplished quarterback in this class after Burrow. He's had great moments, like leading his team to a Super Bowl. While Hurts is both mobile and a good passer, he has been surrounded by a very talented team and struggled with inconsistency down the stretch in 2023.
4. Jordan Love
The final two rankings are close, as Love does not have much experience after starting just one full season. However, Love was great down the stretch. He led the Packers back to the playoffs and shocked the Dallas Cowboys in the playoffs. He could easily move up the rankings by building off his first starting season.
5. Tua Tagovailoa
Tagovailoa has been a good quarterback throughout the last two seasons, with some even calling him an MVP candidate at points last season. While Tagovailoa is the most dependent on the scheme and talented around him, he has shown he is a good NFL starting quarterback.
