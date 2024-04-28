Chargers Draft Son of Legendary NFL WR in 7th Round
The Los Angeles Chargers desperately needed wide receivers after losing two of their long-time wide receivers this offseason. LA has covered those bases despite not selecting one with their No. 5 overall pick.
The Chargers have selected former USC Trojan and wide receiver Brenden Rice, son of legendary wide receiver and Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, with the No. 225 overall pick in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL draft.
The Bolts are selecting USC's top pass catcher of the 2023 season. In his senior year at SoCal, Rice collected 45 receptions for 791 yards, 12 touchdowns, and an average of 17.6 yards per reception in 12 games.
The 22-year-old stands at 6 feet 2 inches and weighs 208 pounds. He was named Second Team All-Pac 12 and will join Joshua Palmer, Quentin Johnston, Derius Davis, Simi Fehoko, and Ladd McConkey in the wide receiver room.
Rice will have a chance to prove he belongs at the NFL level and make a name for himself among the Charger coaching staff. Rice won't have to pack his bags for this one.
