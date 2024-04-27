Chargers News: Bolts Pivot To Offense With No. 181 Pick In Sixth Round Of Draft
After drafting just defenders since the second round, the Los Angeles Chargers are adding a weapon for Pro Bowl quarterback Justin Herbert in the sixth.
LA started out focusing on offense, drafting former Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt with the fifth pick in the first round, and then selecting undersized former Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Ladd McConkey with the No. 34 pick in the second round. The Rams pivoted to defense in the subsequent rounds.
In the sixth round, with the No. 181 pick, the Bolts drafted Troy running back Kimani Vidal. He should see plenty of run (or at least get the opportunity to see plenty of run) in new head coach Jim Harbaugh's run-game heavy offensive attack.
Vidal was named the 2023 Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year. He logged 47 rushes of 10 or more yards, second-most in the college game. The 5'8" All-American Third Teamer was also a two-time All-Sun Belt honoree during his tenure with Troy from 2020-23.
Last year, Vidal had 297 carries for a total of 1,661 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns (his longest carry was 69 yards). He also notched 18 receptions for 201 total yards and a touchdown.
He posted a 4.46-second 40-yard dash at this year's NFL Combine, which was the seventh-best such line of anyone at his position.
