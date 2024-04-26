Grading the Chargers Drafting Notre Dame OT Joe Alt Fifth Overall
The Los Angeles Chargers have officially drafted Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt with the fifth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. This is the first pick for the Chargers in the Joe Hortiz and Jim Harbaugh era.
Here is the grade for Alt:
Grade: A
The Los Angeles Chargers have filled one of their primary needs by selecting Alt at No. 5 overall. Alt is considered the top offensive line prospect in this year's draft by many analysts. The 6-foot-8, 322 lb. tackle will help protect Justin Herbert, and join Rashawn Slater to form a strong offensive line duo upfront.
Alt is considered a complete tackle, which will also be crucial for the Chargers as they transition to a run-oriented offense. Offensive coordinator Greg Roman has run some of the best run offenses in the NFL over the last decade and now has the tackle to do the same for the Chargers. By adding Alt along with signing two tight ends and two running backs this offseason, the Chargers have put together the pieces for a great run game in 2024.
While many were hoping the Chargers would draft wide receiver Malik Nabers with the fifth pick, they instead opted for Alt. The primary offensive area the Chargers now need to address is receiver after they lost both Mike Williams and Keenan Allen over the offseason. Currently, the top two Chargers receivers are Joshua Palmer and Quentin Johnston, neither have proven that they are a No. 1 receiving threat.
The good news for the Chargers is this year's receiving class is deep, and they'll have plenty of opportunities to add receivers on Day 2 or Day 3. Still, this choice does indicate that the Chargers are prioritizing their run game and protecting Justin Herbert.
This pick earns an A since nabbing Alt is one of the safer picks, and he is expected to be a generational offensive lineman. Given how hard it is to find good offensive lineman, the Chargers appear to have done themselves a favor by drafting someone who could easily provide great blocking over the next decade.
