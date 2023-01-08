Chargers at Broncos Game Day Betting Odds: Week 18 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under

Here's a look at the game day betting odds ahead of the Chargers' Week 18 matchup against the Broncos.

The Chargers and Broncos will face off in the final week of the regular season schedule.

The Chargers are searching to lock in the AFC's No. 5 playoff seed with either a loss by the Ravens, or by defeating the Broncos.

Denver sits towards the bottom of the totem pole in which they don't have any playoff implications at stake. This week is simply an opportunity for the Broncos to play spoiler.

Here's a look at the game day betting lines ahead of the Week 18 game:

Chargers at Broncos Betting Odds

Point spread: Broncos -5.5

Broncos -5.5 Moneyline : Broncos (-200), Chargers (+165)

: Broncos (-200), Chargers (+165) Over/under: 38.5 points

*All betting odds are courtesy of Sports Illustrated Sportsbook.

After the Chargers opened as 1.5-point favorites, the Broncos are now favored by 5.5 points. The drastic shift in line movement has to do with the Bengals-Ravens game being moved into the early time slot in which the Chargers could have the No. 5 seed wrapped up before kickoff. Therefore, the Chargers could rest some starters in Week 18.

The game's point total is slated at 38.5 points, two points lower than what the line opened at. The Chargers have averaged 23 points per game this season, while the Broncos average a league-worst 16 points per game.

Kickoff for the Chargers at Broncos Week 18 contest is set for Sunday, Jan. 8 at 1:25 p.m. PT at Empower Field.

*Get your Chargers tickets from SI Tickets by clicking here

Read more from Charger Report: