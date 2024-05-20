Key Chargers Rookie Leaves OTA's Early With Unknown Injury
Los Angeles Chargers rookie linebacker Junior Colson left Monday's OTA's early with trainers.
The Athletic's Daniel Popper shared the news via Twitter/X:
The severity of Colson's apparent injury is unknown.
Colson was able to walk off the field; however, it's not a good sign that he had to leave 40 minutes into OTAs.
The Chargers drafted Colson in the third round with the No. 69 pick of the 2024 NFL Draft.
The former Michigan Wolverine spent three seasons in Ann Arbor and played a vital role in bringing the program its 12th national championship in school history.
