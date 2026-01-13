Aaron Rodgers Found Another Aaron Rodgers on Sidelines of Steelers-Texans Game
We've got just minutes left in the Steelers-Texans Monday night wild-card clash, and it has been a real slogfest. The Texans' defense successfully thwarted the Steelers' offense, which couldn't score a touchdown all night, while the Houston offense and defense clicked enough to put up quite the insurmountable lead.
It was a tough night for Aaron Rodgers who very well may have played his final NFL snap, but the quarterback at least got to share a pregame moment with a kindred spirit: himself.
Ok, not really. But Rodgers did spy an fan dressed up almost exactly like him, and made sure to go over to say hello.
Watch that moment below:
Notably, this wasn't the first time Rodgers met his doppelganger. The well-dressed fan actually goes by "Rodgers Realm" on social media—where he boasts 250K+ followers on Instagram—but his real name is Jackson Bonneville, and he grew up rooting for A-Rodg and Green Bay in the mid-2010s.
His fandom quickly turned into an obsession, however, and he eventually nailed a great impression of the QB. And once he posted that impersonation online, everything changed. For one, he gained a social media following. And for another, he actually got to meet Rodgers when the quarterback was with the Jets.
“I pulled out my phone after a game and I was just checking stuff and I got a DM from the Jets, and I remember my buddy was next to me and all I saw was New York Jets wants to send you a message and it wouldn’t load the picture and the text," Bonneville told WDIO News in August 2025. "For some reason, Zay just knew it was them, like oh, that’s the Jets.”
And that, of course, brings us to Monday night. There is no volume on the NFL's clip, but you can tell that Rodgers is happy to see his No. 1 fan, and that the fan is equally as pumped in return.
It doesn't seem like the QB will be turning things around in Bonneville's honor, but at least they got to link up for the occasion.