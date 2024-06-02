Chargers News: LA Reserve Quarterback At Risk For Chopping Block?
The new-look Los Angeles Chargers are all set at starting quarterback, with rocket-armed 26-year-old Pro Bowler Justin Herbert. Easton Stick, who started in his stead for the final four games of a lost 2023 season, seems fairly locked-in as his primary backup.
The team's projected third- and fourth-stringers, however, seem to be a bit more tenuous.
Second-year TCU alum Max Duggan was beat out by Stick for the Bolts' main backup gig during his rookie season, and, per Travis Wakeman of The Sporting News, runs the risk of being cut as Los Angeles finalizes its 53-man roster in time for the start of the 2024 regular season.
"The former Heisman Trophy candidate had a rocky rookie season after being drafted in the seventh round. He was waived a total of three times and brought back each time to be part of the team's practice squad," Wakeman observes. "The Chargers turned to Easton Stick as the quarterback last season when Justin Herbert opted for season-ending surgery on his index finger. Stick started the team's final four games and didn't play too badly, completing nearly 64 percent of his passes and throwing three touchdowns (rushing for another) with just one interception. "
"Duggan will have his work cut out for him to elevate himself into the No. 2 role but he will also get pushed from behind by 6-foot-7-inch Casey Bauman, who signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent," Wakeman adds.
More Chargers: Proposed Trade Lands Star WR in Los Angeles