Chargers News: Proposed Trade Lands Star WR in Los Angeles
The Los Angeles Chargers' 2024 offseason has been one of its most eventful in eons. After team owner Dean Spanos fired now-former head coach Brandon Staley and now-former general manager Tom Telesco late into the club's doomed 2023 season, in which the Bolts finished 5-12, he brought in the best coach in college football, ex-Michigan Wolverines national champion Jim Harbaugh, and former Baltimore Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz.
Harbaugh and Hortiz promptly started reshaped the Chargers in their own image, offloading the team's top two wide receivers, Pro Bowler Keenan Allen and non-Pro Bowler Mike Williams, and its top running back, Austin Ekeler.
Harbaugh is looking to reconfigure his offense to be run-heavy, but Matt Holder of Bleacher Report believes L.A. could still stand to bring in an elite pass catcher via trade before the 2024 season proper kicks off: Cincinnatti Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, who's been holding out of OTAs while he hopes for a new contract.
"Tee Higgins seems unlikely to be on the Cincinnati Bengals after this season," Holder writes. "He's been seeking a new contract since last offseason and went as far as requesting a trade this spring after the Bengals franchise-tagged him. ESPN's Ben Baby recently reported that Higgins' camp and the Bengals haven't negotiated in over a year."
"Ja'Marr Chase is also seeking a new contract, and Cincinnati is unlikely to give both receivers lucrative long-term deals, especially with Joe Burrow's cap hit about to exceed $45 million starting next season," Holder notes. "Higgins has been vocal about wanting to be a No. 1 receiver, which won't happen as long as he's on the same team as Chase."
"It might seem confusing for the Bolts to move on from two wideouts and then trade for one a few months later, both Allen and Williams were entering the last year of their contracts and were going to be free agents in their 30s. Higgins is a much younger option who can be part of new head coach Jim Harbaugh's long-term plan," Holder opines. "The Bengals would be able to add future assets for a player who will likely leave for nothing in the offseason anyway. While the offense would have a void to fill at wide receiver this season, the organization has spent three draft picks at the position over the last two years in preparation for a scenario like this."
