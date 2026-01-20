Chargers get pair of unexpected coaching hire recommendations

The Los Angeles Chargers have worked through a laundry list of names to fill their vacant offensive coordinator position since the season ended.

Mike McDaniel is the headliner, while there are also some in-house candidates and a few not-so-popular names with fans, including Arthur Smith.

No telling which way the Chargers ultimately decide to go. But for now, the list looks like this:

Marcus Brady

Shane Day

Mike McDaniel

Brian Callahan

Brian Daboll

Arthur Smith

Thomas Brown

Drew Terrell

It’s hard to think the Chargers don’t go with one of these names for Justin Herbert’s offense.

And yet, there are still some other interesting names out there and outsiders are more than happy to keep making recommendations.

Chargers suggested two more big names for offensive coordinator

David Banks-Imagn Images

The quest to replace the fired Greg Roman has been a frantic one for the Chargers over the last week.

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton just suggested two names who can give the Chargers better physicality on offense:

“Under Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson, offensive coordinator Declan Doyle is familiar with an effective run game. As the offensive coordinator on Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen's staff, Jim Bob Cooter saw Jonathan Taylor finish third in rushing yards this season. Both could be a fit in Los Angeles if they want to be primary play-callers.”

Both Roman and Jim Harbaugh are old-school guys who want to establish the run. There was a fundamental failure in properly building the interior offensive line last offseason, though, which caused issues.

Tack on injury woes for Rashawn Slater, Joe Alt, Mekhi Becton and first-rounder Omarion Hampton, and well, the running game was more of a limping game.

Even so, going with a Declan Doyle or Jim Bob Cooter-type coordinator would be an outside-minded move that infuses some fresh ideas. A strong running game is a must to support Herbert.

But any coordinator hire will need to come with better aligned vision between the coaching staff and the front office, too.

