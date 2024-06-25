Chargers News: Young Los Angeles Star Projected As All-Rookie Teamer
The Los Angeles Chargers made a ton of splashes this offseason, and arguably their biggest was selecting former All-American offensive tackle Joe Alt.
Alt will be tasked to lead the Chargers offensive line to new heights for years to come. Alt can potentially be one of the greats right out of the gate. The bar is set at an all-time high for the 21-year-old, but he seems to be ready for the moment. Others think he will be ready for the moment, like NFL.com draft researcher and analyst Chad Reuter. Reuter projected the offensive All-Rookie team for 2024 and listed Alt on the team along with a flurry of projected top rookies this upcoming season.
Alt is projected to earn a spot on the team alongside No.1 overall pick Caleb Williams, Marvin Harrison Jr., Brock Bowers, and fellow OT JC Latham, to name a few.
The former Notre Dame standout is entering Los Angeles with much promise and is in line to be the next great Bolt. The No. 5 overall pick has all the tools to make the team and be an all-time great who will help lead the offense and Justin Herbert to tremendous heights. Alt stands at 6-foot-8 and weighs 322 pounds. He is a unanimous All-American in 2023 and First-team All-American in 2022.
Alt will fit in like a glove in Jim Harbaugh's system due to his physicality, ability to avoid penalties, and excellent run blocking. He has all the ingredients to succeed with any team, especially in this offense.
