Cowboys may know their fate before kickoff as Chargers can clinch a playoff spot

The Los Angeles Chargers are taking their 10-4 record into AT&T stadium in Arlington Texas to take on the 6-7-1 Dallas Cowboys. The Chargers can clinch a spot in the playoffs this week with a win, the Cowboys are nearly eliminated and will know for certain before kickoff.

Chargers playoff clinching scenarios

The Chargers can secure a spot in the AFC playoffs in several different scenarios with a win over the Dallas Cowboys. The Chargers currently hold the fifth seed in the AFC playoff picture.

Los Angeles can officially clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Cowboys and an unlikely win from the Las Vegas Raiders over the Houston Texans. The Texans and quarterback CJ Stroud routed the Arizona Cardinals last week. Meanwhile, the Raiders were destroyed by the Philadelphia Eagles 31-0.

The Raiders may not end up taking down the Texans but another scenario exists that would allow the Chargers to clinch a playoff spot. Unfortunately, the Chargers won't know until Monday Night if they clinch and the scenario will be hard for Chargers fans to root for.

The Chargers can clinch a playoff spot if the Philip Rivers-led Colts fall to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football paired with a Chargers win over the Cowboys. This scenario would be tough for Chargers fans considering it would also mean that the chances of Philip Rivers reaching the playoffs in his coming out of retirement tour would be significantly lowered.

Cowboys face elimination before kickoff

The Chargers may face a completely different Cowboys team based on Saturday's games. The Cowboys have very little hope of making the playoffs but wild scenarios have unfolded before.

The only hope Dallas has to make the playoffs would be to win out and the Eagles would have to lose all of their remaining games for the Cowboys to win the NFC East. The Eagles play the Marcus Mariota-led Commanders on Saturday, the day before the Chargers and Cowboys face off.

The Eagles can end any slim hopes the Cowboys might have with a win over the Commanders on Saturday. If the Cowboys are officially eliminated before kickoff, will that news carry over into their own game against the Chargers?

The Cowboys are already in an uncertain state with sudden changes and challenges faced by defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus. The Cowboys announced that Eberflus will be changing his playcalling starting with the Chargers.

#Cowboys DC Matt Eberflus says that he and Brian Schottenheimer decided it would be best for Eberflus to move from the sideline up to the booth to call Dallas' defense the next three weeks.



"I've done it before, it's been a while, but it's going to be a good adjustment." pic.twitter.com/mtbFlG9O5a — Tommy Yarrish (@tommy_yarrish) December 18, 2025

The Chargers can clinch a playoff spot this weekend with a win and with a loss from the Texans or Colts. The Cowboys' playoff hopes are already on life support and the Eagles can officially pull the plug on the Cowboys' season with a win over the Commanders on Saturday afternoon.

