Chargers Praised For Two Specific, Yet Surprising Draft Picks In 2024 Class
The Los Angeles Chargers have significantly revamped their team under the new leadership of head coach Jim Harbaugh and general manager Joe Hortiz. Despite losing some key players this offseason, Harbaugh and Hortiz have done a commendable job navigating the team's challenging cap situation and making necessary moves to usher in a new era of Chargers football.
It's been a remarkable turnaround, and their efforts have not gone unnoticed.
According to Travis Wakeman of The Sporting News, three standout moves have set the Chargers on a promising path. The first move Wakeman highlighted was the selection of offensive tackle Joe Alt with the No. 5 overall pick in the draft.
"Sure, the Chargers could have taken Malik Nabers or Rome Odunze, but Alt strengthens the offensive line even further, and we know that is how Harbaugh likes to build his teams," Wakeman wrote.
"The Chargers also ended up getting Ladd McConkey, a perfect fit, in the second round. Pairing Alt with Rashawn Jenkins at the tackle spots gives the Chargers one of the best tackle duos in football and if Trey Pipkins can convert well to one of the guard spots, this line could be the best in the NFL."
Alt has the potential to become an All-Pro player, possessing all the tools to be an all-time great. More importantly, he is expected to protect quarterback Justin Herbert for the next decade, a crucial role for the team's success.
Another draft pick that received praise was the selection of defensive back Cam Hart in the fifth round. Wakeman believes Hart has significant potential at the next level and could become a key player for the Chargers in the coming years. His development will be one to watch as he integrates into the team's defense.
"The Chargers had a terrific overall draft and this was one of the better value picks the team made Though Tarheeb Still was drafted ahead of Cam Hart by the Chargers, Hart has a much higher ceiling and could eventually be a starter for this team," wrote Wakeman.
The final move Wakeman applauded was the signing of star linebacker Bud Dupree in mid-May. Dupree, who has established a solid NFL career, brings much-needed toughness and veteran leadership to a team that lacked these qualities last season. His presence is expected to bolster the Chargers' defense and provide valuable experience to the younger players.
Following the 2023 season, many fans expected to see one of Joey Bosa or Khalil Mack either cut in a cost-cutting move or traded to another team to get rid of a high salary," wrote Wakeman. "But the team chose to keep its bookend pass-rushers and then bolstered the group by signing veteran Bud Dupree."
"Dupree will be an excellent addition as a situational pass-rusher and with Tuli Tuipolotu also on the roster, the Chargers are really going to be able to get after the quarterback this season."
Harbaugh and Hortiz have clearly made strategic decisions to strengthen the team's roster and build a foundation for future success. As the 2024 season approaches, it will be interesting to see how these moves pan out and whether the Chargers can achieve their lofty goals.
