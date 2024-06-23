Chargers Fail To Produce Any Top-50 Fantasy Players In New Ranking
The Los Angeles Chargers are heading into the 2024 season with optimism that their squad will rebound from its 5-12 finish a season ago. The team has rebuilt its identity this offseason with new head coach Jim Harbaugh and appears to have potential.
While the team is rebuilding in general, their fantasy football production looks like it will take a step down. According to PFF's recent rankings, no Charger ranks in the top 50 of PPR for the 2024 season. The highest-ranked Charger is rookie wide receiver Ladd McConkey, who ranks No. 81.
This is not necessarily surprising though. The Chargers have several star and All-Pro players, but not at the key skill positions which are the players who rank high in fantasy football. Instead, the Chargers have players like Rashawn Slater, Khalil Mack, Joey Bosa, and Derwin James who are great but don't benefit fantasy nearly as much as skill position players do.
Justin Herbert is the primary star of the team, but his lack of consistent running production hurts him fantasy-wise.
Another huge reason is the Chargers lost three of the players that used to be their top fantasy football producers this offseason. The Bolts traded wide receiver Keenan Allen and released running back Austin Ekeler and WR Mike Williams. At multiple points, all three of these players were strong fantasy producers at their positions, but all three played for new teams.
The Chargers have players at these positions with fantasy potential, but none who have proved it yet. Their wide receiver room — featuring Joshua Palmer, D.J. Chark, Quentin Johnston, and rookie Ladd McConkey — lacks extensive experience, especially when it comes to fantasy production.
At running back, Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins are candidates for breakout years, but it has yet to be seen what the Chargers' backfield committee will look like with these two new additions.
